Training for a New Career: Things You Should Know

 1 day ago

Sometimes the careers we wind up in aren't the ones that we want for ourselves, and that isn't always something you have to accept. So if you're thinking of changing from the career you're into a new one, you might want to consider getting some new training. This article aims to...

Fast Company

Not everyone should be promoted to manager. Here’s how leaders can guide alternate career paths

Since the start of the Great Resignation, we’ve seen millions of employees around the world transition jobs, titles, and careers at rates never before seen. For some, switching companies or completely reinventing career paths became about a search for passion, purpose, or overall life balance. For others, it was about reaching the next level.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Soft Skills? More Like Essential Skills at Work

Soft skills are often seen as a byproduct of our career growth but are becoming central to being productive at work. Essential soft skills include building trust, asynchronous communication, project management, and distilling information. Soft skills can be developed and enable growth in any role or level. Now more than...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

What Gen Z Wants From Employers: Skip the Flexibility, Bring on the Career Mobility

Money talks, but for some employees, it isn't everything. In fact, some workers would be willing to take pay cuts for certain jobs that allow them career mobility. That's according to LinkedIn's most recent Workplace Confidence Survey, which polled about 5,000 workers in March. The survey shows that 40 percent of Gen Z employees would be most willing to take a pay cut of up to 5 percent of their current salary for a role that offered them a better chance of career growth--compared to 26 percent of the overall workforce.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

7 things companies get wrong when writing job descriptions

Everyone’s looking for a job these days—even people who are gainfully employed. And hiring companies can’t seem to find enough talent to replace those workers who leave. Given this new reality, it’s surprising that hiring companies don’t create more enticing job descriptions. Job ads should be redone so they engage, rather than turn off, prospective employees.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

How to Answer Salary Expectation Questions in Job Interviews

Learn how to answer the salary expectation question. One of the hardest questions to be asked during a job interview is the salary expectation question. You don’t want to say something too high and price yourself out of a job you need, but you also don't want to settle for less than you deserve. So how can you answer this mind-boggling question?
JOBS
Axios

As the workforce changes, employees want to be treated like customers

Business and thought leaders around the future of work and professional mobility came together at Axios’ inaugural What’s Next Summit on Tuesday for a discussion on how employees now prefer to be treated like customers. Why it matters: With COVID-19, the great resignation and technological shifts, everyone from...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

A simple guide to definitively answer whether or not you should quit your job

Job openings neared a record high at the end of last year and employers are still struggling to fill positions. Getting hit up by a never-ending deluge of recruiter emails and contending with the fear that you’re growing slower or earning less than your peers can cause a lot of anxiety. Or maybe you’re worried that the phone isn’t ringing as you read headlines about everyone else getting pay increases or promotions. In any case, asking for what you want can cause a lot of anxiety. And moving jobs can cause a lot of stress.
JOBS
hackernoon.com

How Should I Prepare For a Technical Interview?

This article and guides linked below will help prepare you for your next interview! Technical interviews can be challenging. What algorithms should you know? How can you best answer behavioral questions? We address some of these questions and more in this article! To get the best use out of this content you should look into all of the algorithms Sean mentions and study and learn them for yourself. This will help prepare you for your next technical interview. The most important algorithms to know if you’re cramming for a technical interview are breadth-first search (BFS) and depth-first search (DFS). These two algorithms add a lot of value if you only have a short time to study. Other useful algorithms include binary search, siding windows (which teaches you the difference between a substring and subsequence substrings), and backtracking. As you may already know, all algorithms are good for searching specific values or targets.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
morningbrew.com

TFW you’re the first HR hire

In The Dropout, the series dramatizing the rise and fall of blood-testing startup Theranos, the company is depicted as dysfunctional to the core, with myriad culture and staffing problems that piled up on top of its fundamental, uh, technical difficulties. Watching the show from the perspective of a reporter for this publication, I could only wince and wonder: Did Theranos even have an HR team? (Answer: It did, the Wall Street Journal reports.)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Explore Why You Should Keep a Growth Mindset in Interviews

Interviews are about finding an excellent fit for a certain role/team/company. To improve our chances as a candidate, we can prepare - to a certain extent. After all, the interviewer can always surprise us. And that should be fine. The Limits of Preparation For developer positions, there are websites like HackerRank and LeetCode that help us to prepare for technical interviews. Or pages like Glassdoor in which we can, with some luck, find questions other candidates were asked previously when interviewing for the role we're applying for. But we can't prepare for everything. There are questions that for some reason, we might not have an answer for. Some years ago, at a technical interview, I was asked: “What would you do if a user tells you they have a problem with the rebimboca of the parafuseta?”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Rick Martinez RN

5 Ways Travel Nurses Lose Faith in Their Recruiters

Like you, I made the leap into travel nursing. And also, like you, that meant I had to find the right travel company and then, of course, mesh with the right recruiter. And boy oh boy, are there are a ton of recruiters who wanted lil' ole' me to take a contract with them.
TechCrunch

Using asynchronous video interviews to improve startup recruiting

Traditional interviews aren’t cutting it any longer, but asynchronous video interviews (AVI) are one alternative some companies are using to shortlist candidates while saving on cost and time. Instead of a real-time conversation, applicants in front of a webcam watch or listen to a video with a series of...
ECONOMY

