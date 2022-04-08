Interviews are about finding an excellent fit for a certain role/team/company. To improve our chances as a candidate, we can prepare - to a certain extent. After all, the interviewer can always surprise us. And that should be fine. The Limits of Preparation For developer positions, there are websites like HackerRank and LeetCode that help us to prepare for technical interviews. Or pages like Glassdoor in which we can, with some luck, find questions other candidates were asked previously when interviewing for the role we're applying for. But we can't prepare for everything. There are questions that for some reason, we might not have an answer for. Some years ago, at a technical interview, I was asked: “What would you do if a user tells you they have a problem with the rebimboca of the parafuseta?”
