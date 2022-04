Many easy slow cooker recipes advise lining the appliance with aluminum foil for easier cleaning, more evenly cooked meat, and easy transfer of larger items such as roasts or lasagnas (per HuffPost). However, questions have been raised about the safety of cooking with aluminum foil. There are some alleged health concerns related to too much aluminum in one's diet, ranging from kidney disease to Alzheimer's. Moreover, the transfer of aluminum from the foil to your food to your body, known as "leeching," has been associated with bone, brain, muscle, and tissue concerns. While leeching isn't always an issue when storing or wrapping food in aluminum foil, one 2012 study did find that high temperatures, salt, and acidic ingredients can increase the risk of leeching.

