ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball dropped 2 out of their 3-game series with Fresno State over the weekend. Coming off of a victory on Saturday, UNM lost to Fresno State on Sunday 6-2. UNM is now 14-18 overall on the season and 6-9 in Mountain West play. The Lobos will look to bounce back at […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO