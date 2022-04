NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The underfloor heating market potential growth difference will grow by USD 1.62 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rise in global construction activities is notably driving the underfloor heating market growth, although factors such as high installation and upfront cost may impede the market growth. However, the use of crosslinked polyethylene tubing is one of the key underfloor heating market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO