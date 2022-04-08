ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Photoinitiator Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Opportunities in the photoinitiator market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the photoinitiator market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.2%. In this market, paint is the largest segment by application, whereas free...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stadium Lighting Market Size to Grow by USD 114.4 Million | Increase in Stadium Construction Globally to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stadium Lighting Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
CONSTRUCTION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Endoscopy Devices Market Size in France to Grow by USD 274.10 million| Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market size in France is expected to increase by USD 274.10 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. Find additional insights related to the market...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Underfloor Heating Market Size to Grow by USD 1.62 Billion | 45% of the market growth will originate from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The underfloor heating market potential growth difference will grow by USD 1.62 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rise in global construction activities is notably driving the underfloor heating market growth, although factors such as high installation and upfront cost may impede the market growth. However, the use of crosslinked polyethylene tubing is one of the key underfloor heating market trends that is contributing to the market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquids Make a Splash in Next-Generation Solid-State Lithium Metal Batteries

Quasi-solid-state-electrodes realize a significant reduction in interfacial resistance. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new quasi-solid-state cathode for solid-state lithium metal batteries, with significantly reduced interfacial resistance between the cathode and a solid electrolyte. By adding an ionic liquid, their modified cathode could maintain excellent contact with the electrolyte. Their prototype battery also showed good retention of capacity. Though finding the best ionic liquid remains challenging, the idea promises new directions in solid lithium battery development for practical applications.
ENGINEERING
Seeking Alpha

Fortinet: The Best Cybersecurity Stock

In this article, we will highlight why Fortinet (FTNT) is the best cybersecurity stock for investors looking to add exposure to the industry. The firm has a strong competitive advantage that can be quantified, and it is also undervalued when looking at its free cash flow. Industry Analysis. We'll start...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Key Market#Cagr#Akzonobel#Ppg Industries#Dic Colour And Comfort#Dymax#Photoinitiator#M A
Sourcing Journal

H&M, Gap Drive Strong Demand for Boston Dynamics’ Stretch Robot

Click here to read the full article. Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot designed for warehouses and distribution centers is now commercially available. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaLevi Strauss & Co. Breaks Ground on Distribution Center in GermanyRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
WDSU

Rossen Reports: These everyday products are made with oil

These high oil prices don’t just affect what you pay at the pump. Oil is in or tied to thousands of everyday products we use here at home. About 60% of the world’s oil consumption comes in the form of fuel, but much of what remains can be found in everyday products.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Scented Candles Market size to increase by USD 1.46 billion | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.36% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
freightwaves.com

Maersk collaborating on e-methanol plant in Asia

A.P. Møller – Maersk, which will use the e-methanol to power container vessels. Air Liquide, which will develop and provide the carbon capture and methanol production technologies. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company, which will integrate the green hydrogen and green e-methanol plant. Oiltanking Asia Pacific, which will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 3D printed designs to convert you into an advocate of this innovative trend

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs!
APPAREL
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OEM Off-Highway

Construction Asset Management Manufacturer Tenna Expands Integration with Trimble Viewpoint

Construction equipment fleet management software producer Tenna announced an enhanced integration with Viewpoint Vista, now part of Trimble Construction One. With help from integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) partner Ryvit, Tenna now shares construction equipment maintenance work data with the Trimble Construction One Vista Suite. Viewpoint and Tenna have customers in common,...
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Cold Chain Visibility Innovation Grows with Disposable Smart Tag

Visibility in the supply chain has become increasingly popular, even more so in the cold chain as shippers look to protect their products from spoiling outside of necessary temperature ranges. Muddy Boots by TELUS Agriculture is the latest to try to corner the market in temperature monitoring with the Greenlight Quality Management (GLQM) Cold Chain solution. The technology features a smart tag that is thinner than a credit card, provides contactless operation and is disposable and recyclable.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Tata Group Debuts eCommerce App Tata Neu

India’s Tata Group has rolled out its eCommerce “super app,” which will offer apparel, air tickets and other services, Reuters reported Thursday (April 7). The app, called Tata Neu, has been in the works for a few years, with the report calling it a “single platform for the group’s brands.” Those include Westside fashion, Air Asia tickets, Croma electronics, Taj hotels, BigBasket online grocery and 1mg pharmacy.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Rapid, automated nerve histomorphometry through open-source artificial intelligence

We aimed to develop and validate a deep learning model for automated segmentation and histomorphometry of myelinated peripheral nerve fibers from light microscopic images. A convolutional neural network integrated in the AxonDeepSeg framework was trained for automated axon/myelin segmentation using a dataset of light-microscopic cross-sectional images of osmium tetroxide-stained rat nerves including various axonal regeneration stages. In a second dataset, accuracy of automated segmentation was determined against manual axon/myelin labels. Automated morphometry results, including axon diameter, myelin sheath thickness and g-ratio were compared against manual straight-line measurements and morphometrics extracted from manual labels with AxonDeepSeg as a reference standard. The neural network achieved high pixel-wise accuracy for nerve fiber segmentations with a mean (Â±"‰standard deviation) ground truth overlap of 0.93 (Â±"‰0.03) for axons and 0.99 (Â±"‰0.01) for myelin sheaths, respectively. Nerve fibers were identified with a sensitivity of 0.99 and a precision of 0.97. For each nerve fiber, the myelin thickness, axon diameter, g-ratio, solidity, eccentricity, orientation, and individual x -and y-coordinates were determined automatically. Compared to manual morphometry, automated histomorphometry showed superior agreement with the reference standard while reducing the analysis time to below 2.5% of the time needed for manual morphometry. This open-source convolutional neural network provides rapid and accurate morphometry of entire peripheral nerve cross-sections. Given its easy applicability, it could contribute to significant time savings in biomedical research while extracting unprecedented amounts of objective morphologic information from large image datasets.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy