Blumenauer, DeFazio latest officials to test positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild “cold-like symptoms,” the congressmen said in separate announcements Friday.

Blumenauer and DeFazio put out word of their positive results one day after a spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announced she had also tested positive for the virus.

“After waking up with sore throat and out of abundance of caution I took a COVID-19 test. That test came back positive,” Blumenauer said in the release. “I am feeling well and experiencing only minor cold-like symptoms.”

Blumenauer and DeFazio, who represent Oregon’s 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts respectively, are vaccinated against COVID-19. Both said they still intend to quarantine.

“I tested positive today for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated, I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue,” DeFazio said in a Tweet .

Pelosi is also vaccinated and boosted. She appeared unmasked with President Joe Biden at a White House event earlier in the week, but the White House said Biden did not spend enough time within six feet of the speaker to be considered a close contact.

