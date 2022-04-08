ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blumenauer, DeFazio latest officials to test positive for COVID-19

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild “cold-like symptoms,” the congressmen said in separate announcements Friday.

Blumenauer and DeFazio put out word of their positive results one day after a spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announced she had also tested positive for the virus.

“After waking up with sore throat and out of abundance of caution I took a COVID-19 test. That test came back positive,” Blumenauer said in the release. “I am feeling well and experiencing only minor cold-like symptoms.”

Oregon Health Authority reports nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases

Blumenauer and DeFazio, who represent Oregon’s 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts respectively, are vaccinated against COVID-19. Both said they still intend to quarantine.

“I tested positive today for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated, I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue,” DeFazio said in a Tweet .

Pelosi is also vaccinated and boosted. She appeared unmasked with President Joe Biden at a White House event earlier in the week, but the White House said Biden did not spend enough time within six feet of the speaker to be considered a close contact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

