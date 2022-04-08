ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Encapsulation Resins Market Size Forecast To Reach US$4.10 Billion in 2021

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Encapsulation Resins Market OverviewEncapsulation resins market size is valued at around US$4.10 billion in 2021 and it is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. Encapsulation resins are mainly used to protect electronic components from external threats such as vibration, general contamination, moisture, and thermal or physical shock....

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
TRAFFIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sika Ag#Market Research#Resins#Encapsulation#Cagr#Impactmany
Nature.com

Local large temperature difference and ultra-wideband photothermoelectric response of the silver nanostructure film/carbon nanotube film heterostructure

Photothermoelectric materials have important applications in many fields. Here, we joined a silver nanostructure film and a carbon nanotube film by van der Waals force to form a heterojunction, which shows excellent photothermal and photoelectric conversion properties. The local temperature difference and the output photovoltage increase rapidly when the heterojunction is irradiated by lasers with wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to terahertz. The maximum temperature difference reaches 215.9"‰K, which is significantly higher than that of other photothermoelectric materials reported in the literature. The photothermal and photoelectric responsivity depend on the wavelength of lasers, which are 175~601"‰K"‰W-1 and 9.35~40.4"‰mV"‰W-1, respectively. We demonstrate that light absorption of the carbon nanotube is enhanced by local surface plasmons, and the output photovoltage is dominated by Seebeck effect. The proposed heterostructure can be used as high-efficiency sensitive photothermal materials or as ultra-wideband fast-response photoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrafast cold-brewing of coffee by picosecond-pulsed laser extraction

Coffee is typically brewed by extracting roasted and milled beans with hot water, but alternative methods such as cold brewing became increasingly popular over the past years. Cold-brewed coffee is attributed to health benefits, fewer acids, and bitter substances. But the preparation of cold brew typically needs several hours or even days. To create a cold-brew coffee within a few minutes, we present an approach in which an ultrashort-pulsed laser system is applied at the brewing entity without heating the powder suspension in water, efficiently extracting caffeine and aromatic substances from the powder. Already 3"‰min irradiation at room temperature leads to a caffeine concentration of 25"‰mg caffeine per 100"‰ml, comparable to the concentrations achieved by traditional hot brewing methods but comes without heating the suspension. Furthermore, the liquid phase's alkaloid content, analyzed by reversed-phase liquid chromatography coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry, is dominated by caffeine and trigonelline and is comparable to traditional cold-brewed coffee rather than hot-brewed coffee. Furthermore, analyzing the head-space of the prepared coffee variants, using in-tube extraction dynamic head-space followed by gas chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry, gives evidence that the lack of heating leads to the preservation of more (semi-)volatile substances like pyridine, which provide cold-brew coffee its unique taste. This pioneering study may give the impetus to investigate further the possibility of cold-brewing coffee, accelerated by more than one order of magnitude, using ultrafast laser systems.
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Manganese oxide material can rapidly store and release low-grade heat without decomposing

Scientists in Japan have found a common substance that can reversibly and rapidly store and release relatively large amounts of low-grade heat without decomposing. The research could lead to more efficient reuse of industrial waste heat. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications and were a collaboration between scientists at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research and Rigaku Corporation, a company that designs and manufactures X-ray-based measurement and thermal analysis tools.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
motor1.com

Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state batteries

Nissan unveiled today its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells. The facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese company announced in-house development of solid-state batteries in November 2021 with a plan to start pilot production at its Yokohama Plant in...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Soel Yachts unveils 62 ft solar electric catamaran with 564 kWh battery capacity and ‘trans-ocean range’

Another day and another solar electric yacht shared with the world, each seemingly going further and faster. The latest announcement comes from Soel Yachts out of the Netherlands, whose new Senses 62 solar electric catamaran boasts some large battery capacity for a yacht, providing what the company calls “trans-ocean range…” however far that means.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Turning to Natural Materials to Get Around Supply Chain Problems

Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
CONSTRUCTION
Interesting Engineering

Molten-salt storage can enhance EVs with a 12-week battery life

A recent study has just been published by U.S. scientists who have managed to develop an aluminum-nickel molten salt battery that can retain over 90% of its initial capacity over a period of up to 12 weeks. Having an energy density of 260 W/hour per kg, the new battery was built with an aluminum anode and a nickel cathode, immersed in a molten-salt electrolyte.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Ultrafast seawater desalination with covalent organic framework membranes

The lack of access to clean water for billions of people represents a fundamental global sustainability challenge that must be addressed. Seawater desalination using membrane technologies provides a promising solution; however, the dominating desalination membranes often show low permeation flux and deficient fouling resistance. Here we achieve ultrafast desalination by taking advantage of covalent organic framework (COF) membranes where TaPa-SO3H nanosheets are linked by TpTTPA nanoribbons through electrostatic and Ï€"“Ï€ interactions to form an ordered and robust structure. The optimum COF membrane exhibits excellent rejection of NaCl (99.91%) and more importantly an ultrafast water flux of 267"‰kg"‰mâˆ’2"‰hâˆ’1, which outperforms the state-of-the-art designs and is 4"“10 times higher than conventional membranes. Furthermore, the desired fouling resistance underpins superior operational stability (108"‰h) and high salinity (7.5"‰wt%) tolerance, offering great potential in practical applications.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Quantum innovation advances low-cost alternative solar technology

A team of researchers from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering has leveraged quantum mechanics to optimize the active layer within a device known as an inverted perovskite solar cell—a technology that could one day result in mass-market solar cells that a fraction of those currently on the market.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Best Penetrating Oil (2022)

Over time, parts such as bolts, fasteners, and more can rust or corrode, eventually becoming nearly impossible to loosen. Penetrating oil lubricates even the stiffest, most stuck-together metal surfaces so they glide easily over each other. This tool is essential in every mechanic’s arsenal for its extensive versatility, whether it’s in the shop or for a DIY project.
INDUSTRY
Guitar World Magazine

Charting the evolution of solid-state and digital guitar amps – and the future of tubes

Non-tube amplification is nothing new. While the future for tube amps is far from certain, innovation in digital and solid-state designs is something to be excited about. Wars typically speed up developments in technology, and one goal throughout WWII was to find a replacement for the bulky, energy-hungry, fragile glass electron valve, more commonly known as the vacuum tube.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Tetrathiafulvalenes as anchors for building highly conductive and mechanically tunable molecular junctions

The interface between molecules and electrodes has great impact on charge transport of molecular devices. Precisely manipulating the structure and electronic coupling of electrode-molecule interface at a molecular level is very challenging. Here, we develop new molecular junctions based on tetrathiafulvalene (TTF)-fused naphthalene diimide (NDI) molecules which are anchored to gold electrodes through direct TTF-Au contacts formed via Au-S bonding. These contacts enable highly efficient orbital hybridization of gold electrodes and the conducting Ï€-channels, yielding strong electrode-molecule coupling and remarkably high conductivity in the junctions. By further introducing additional thiohexyl (SHe) anchors to the TTF units, we develop molecular wires with multiple binding sites and demonstrate reversibly switchable electrode-molecule contacts and junction conductance through mechanical control. These findings show a superb electrode-molecule interface and provide a new strategy for precisely tunning the conductance of molecular devices towards new functions.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers engineer electrically tunable graphene devices to study rare physics

An international team, co-led by researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) in the UK and the Penn State College of Engineering in the US, has developed a tunable graphene-based platform that allows for fine control over the interaction between light and matter in the terahertz (THz) spectrum to reveal rare phenomena known as exceptional points. The team published their results today in Science.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy