Legislators drop rule allowing service animals in salons

An emotional support animal is an important part of your life. They are not only a much-loved pet, but also a key source of support when it comes to your overall health and wellbeing. With more and more people these days dealing with being isolated and lonely following the global COVID19 pandemic, more of us are turning to our animals for emotional support than ever before. An emotional support animal is a trusted companion and friend for life, bringing you comfort when you need it most and keeping an eye on your mood to lift your spirit. Emotional support animals bring you love that helps to regulate your central nervous system after an event that has left you stressed or upset, helping to make the tough days easier.

