Brooklyn, NY

NYC man beaten, struck with glass bottle in brutal Brooklyn mugging

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 2 days ago

A pair of muggers brutally beat a man and struck him with a glass bottle in Bensonhurst this week, disturbing footage shows.

The 28-year-old man was walking slowly at 67th Street and 15th Avenue — apparently looking at his phone — around 4:15 a.m. Monday, when one of the men came up behind him and put him in a headlock, knocking him to the ground, the clip shows.

Then both of the suspects repeatedly pummeled the man and struck him with a bottle, according to cops and the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEYMQ_0f3dXYuc00
The 28-year-old man was attacked in Bensonhurst on April 4, 2022.DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNibM_0f3dXYuc00 The mugging took place around 4 a.m.DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnmVQ_0f3dXYuc00
The victim appeared to be looking at his phone before the duo attacked him. DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqSzD_0f3dXYuc00 Police are still searching for the suspects.

The duo is shown rifling the victim’s pockets before dragging and kicking him into the street, next to a parked car.

They took off with the victim’s cellphone and about $100, fleeing on 67th Street toward 14th Avenue, cops said.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

