NYC man beaten, struck with glass bottle in brutal Brooklyn mugging

A pair of muggers brutally beat a man and struck him with a glass bottle in Bensonhurst this week, disturbing footage shows.

The 28-year-old man was walking slowly at 67th Street and 15th Avenue — apparently looking at his phone — around 4:15 a.m. Monday, when one of the men came up behind him and put him in a headlock, knocking him to the ground, the clip shows.

Then both of the suspects repeatedly pummeled the man and struck him with a bottle, according to cops and the video.

The victim appeared to be looking at his phone before the duo attacked him. Police are still searching for the suspects.

The duo is shown rifling the victim’s pockets before dragging and kicking him into the street, next to a parked car.

They took off with the victim’s cellphone and about $100, fleeing on 67th Street toward 14th Avenue, cops said.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.