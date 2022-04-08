ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden Goal for U.S. Transition to Electric Vehicles Cast into Doubt at U.S. Senate Hearing

By Jacob Fischler
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday.

Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other minerals would be needed to increase use of electric vehicles. President Joe Biden has set a target of making half of all U.S. vehicles electric by 2030.

“Whether you agree or disagree with the president’s goals, there is no dispute that they will dramatically increase the demand for critical minerals,” ranking Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming said. “It’s clearly time for us to get serious about expanding domestic mineral production.”

With transportation fuels making up the largest single source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, Chairman Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, said adding electric vehicles would be important.

But Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, and the lawmaker who effectively killed Biden’s sprawling climate and social spending proposal last year, was doubtful that the domestic critical minerals industry would be able to produce quickly enough to make good on Biden’s target.

With China dominating production of minerals needed to produce batteries, Manchin said he couldn’t support mandates to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road until U.S. producers matured.

“There is no question that we need to be doing all that we can to reduce emissions from the transportation sector,” Manchin said. “EVs certainly have a role to play in addressing those emissions.

“However, with China’s dominance over the critical minerals required of the EVs, I have grave concerns about moving too quickly toward an EV-only future.”

The U.S. produces about 9% of the world’s battery cells, said David Howell, a director with the U.S. Energy Department’s Vehicle Technologies Office. A June 2021 White House report said domestic battery manufacturing is “dependent on foreign sources for battery materials and precursors.”

Duncan Robert Wood, a vice president for strategy and new initiatives at the nonpartisan international affairs think tank Wilson Center, told the panel that absent a “Herculean” effort to get minerals out of the ground, the White House target was likely out of reach.

“The targets are laudable, but I’m not sure if they’re realistic,” Wood said. “When you look at just the amount of materials that are going to be needed … there just aren’t enough being produced globally.”

Efforts to add to electric vehicles’ share of the U.S. fleet would see opposition from Manchin as long as most of the material came from adversaries like China, which he said is responsible for 80% of the world’s battery material processing.

Manchin said he opposed a tax rebate for electric vehicle buyers, a provision in Biden’s climate and social spending proposal.

“Why would we give a $2,500 credit for something that we don’t do and we have to rely on China to do it?” Manchin said Thursday.

Manchin also called for environmental groups to ease off lawsuits against miners. With the president’s target only eight years away, environmental litigation can block a new mine from operating for up to 10 years, he said.

“The environmental community’s got to get on board,” he said.

Ukraine invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine gave added importance to ramping up domestic production of critical minerals, Scott Forney, the president of the energy and defense contractor General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, told the panel.

The war and subsequent Western sanctions, have caused price spikes in gas. Many congressional Democrats have said the disruption shows the need for electric vehicles.

But Russia produces about 20% of the world’s battery-quality nickel, Barrasso said. And the war has also effectively shut down the nickel trade, Forney said.

“Given ongoing geopolitical challenges, disruption can continue to persist,” Forney said. “More domestic capability is not only an appropriate response, but a necessary one.”

Manchin said the war showed the need for the U.S. to be self-sufficient.

“We cannot replace one unreliable foreign supply chain with another and think it’s going to solve our problems,” Manchin said.

Nevada ‘nexus’

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Nevada was uniquely positioned as the “nexus for our clean energy and critical mineral future” because every aspect of lithium ion battery manufacturing — mining, production, assembly and recycling — was present in the state.

The Silver State Democrat compared Biden’s electric vehicles goal with President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 call to reach the moon by the end of that decade.

“This is our moonshot,” she said. “It is important for the administration to stake a goal for all of us to marshal resources. Whether we achieve that goal can always be in question, but at least we are moving in the same direction. Just like Kennedy did when he made his announcement that he was going to put a man on the moon,  this is our moment to focus on a clean energy economy.”

New production would not have to meet all new demand, experts told the panel.

Recycling could meet roughly 25-30% of the demand for the critical materials, J.B. Straubel, founder and CEO of lithium-ion battery recycling firm Redwood Materials, said.

Joe Britton, the executive director of the advocacy group Zero Emission Transportation Association, told U.S. Sen John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., that 95% of the minerals used in electric vehicle batteries could be recycled.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., floated the idea of a carbon border fee to advantage U.S. supplies of critical minerals over imports from China. More stringent labor and environmental standards in the U.S. put domestic companies at a disadvantage, Cassidy said.

Adding a fee on imports based on the carbon footprint of their production would “frankly, support our mining activity for critical minerals, as opposed to those who pay no attention whatsoever to environmental considerations,” Cassidy said.

Wood answered that he would worry about such a fee’s effects on the supply chain and inflation.

The post Biden Goal for U.S. Transition to Electric Vehicles Cast into Doubt at U.S. Senate Hearing appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#Economy#White House#Republican#Democrat
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
545
Followers
371
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy