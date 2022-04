With new album Unlimited Love arriving on April 1, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be celebrating by deservedly getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame the day before!. The hometown heroes will collect their star – the 2,717th on the iconic Walk Of Fame – next Thursday, March 31, with it appropriately being placed in front of Amoeba Music, on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

