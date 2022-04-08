Elon Musk to calm woke Twitter employees in 'ask me anything' town hall: Report

S paceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to address nervous Twitter employees in an "ask me anything" town hall event after becoming the company's largest stakeholder and being subsequently appointed to its board.

The event was announced in a companywide email from CEO Parag Argawal. "We say that Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what's happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week," Agrawal wrote.

"Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him," he added.

While a date has not been confirmed, spokesman Brenden Lee told the Washington Post that the event is in the works.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CALLS FOR POLICE ACTION AGAINST JIMMY KIMMEL

Employees were reportedly full of questions in internal Slack channels, with one asking, "Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject [of a human resources complaint] ...are board members held to the same standard?”

Another employee added, "We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world. ... How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?"

The event will be a place for those curious employees to directly ask Musk questions, according to Agarwal.

Musk, 52, is widely recognized as the wealthiest person in the world and recently became Twitter's largest shareholder after he purchased a 9% stake in the company .

The investment came with heavy backlash from some employees, with several raising concerns about Musk's presence at Twitter, according to a report .

Since making the investment, Musk has promised to work with Twitter's board to "make significant improvements," the report noted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The billionaire has a board seat up to 2024, but he has been prohibited from purchasing over 14.9% of Twitter, according to the terms of Musk's deal with the platform.