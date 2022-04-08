Rhode Island Democrat to continue congressional bid despite arrest

A Democrat running to fill a vacated congressional seat in Rhode Island will carry on with his campaign despite criminal charges against him.

Michael Neary is staying in the race for the 2nd Congressional District primary after being arrested last month in Ohio for allegedly following a couple for nearly 70 miles from an airport in Columbus to Troy.

“I’m still in the race,” he told WPRI on Friday. “I’m not suspending my campaign. I’m not doing anything like that at the moment.”

The couple did not know him, and the wife, Candy Poland, was so terrified that she was unable to speak to the police, according to the police report. Police said they found a half-empty bottle of whiskey in his vehicle and that he admitted to smoking marijuana.

“There’s just a lot of the story that hasn’t been told yet,” he told the outlet, declining to elaborate.

He said he is refraining from publicly discussing the incident until he consults with a lawyer and maintained that he is trying to improve his health.

“I’m keeping in touch with close friends at the moment and trying to work through some stuff,” he added. “I’m a candidate in the race, and a lot more is going to be forthcoming in the coming days and weeks.”

Neary was arrested on March 23 in Miami County, Ohio, and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and menacing by stalking. He was released two days later on bail, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The congressional candidate gave police an inconsistent account of why he followed the couple, first claiming he thought he recognized the car, then insisting he was interested in the Ohio registration on the car, according to reports. He provided police with an Ohio address and appears to be residing in the state.

Neary previously stated his intention to move back to his native Rhode Island to compete for the open congressional seat. State rules require congressional representatives to have residency in the state.

For the first time in over a decade, Rhode Island has a competitive congressional seat. Incumbent Rep. Jim Langevin, who held the seat for over 20 years, announced his retirement in January. Both of the state's two congressional seats have been held by Democrats for several decades, but of the two districts, the 2nd District is less of a Democratic stronghold than the 1st District, meaning Republicans may have a shot at winning a congressional seat in the traditionally deep-blue Ocean State.

Neary will return to court on April 21 for a pretrial hearing.

A spokesperson for the Neary campaign did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.