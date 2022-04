Chris Walker is on a mission to help put young, Black men on the right path. Walker, co-owner of Culture Cuts Barber Shop, hopes that his involvement with the new Owensboro Public Schools Books in Barbershops program will help him in that journey. Culture Cuts will be one of six barbershops that will be participating in the program that encourages kids to read a book while they are waiting for, or receiving their cut.

