Bills' Jordan Poyer hires new agent, may want new contract

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a four-year extension with the team.

It’s officially time to put safety Jordan Poyer into the spotlight Diggs previously held.

Regrading the man himself, Poyer officially changed his representatives this week. Rosenhaus Sports, led by the renowned NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, will now represent the safety.

Poyer, 30, was named an All-Pro in 2021 and is a free agent after the 2022 season.

Prior to inking his new deal, some pondered the Bills’ ability to get Diggs locked up. That question now shifts over to Poyer and not just because of the change.

At around the same time of the Rosenhaus announcement, Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, added some fuel to the fire by taking to her social media account on Twitter.

Bush has previously been opinionated on topics via social media. Poyer changing his reps is the latest topic she interacted with this week, voicing opinions that her husband is underpaid.

Some remain on her page, but some were deleted. Sometimes the internet lives forever:

It seems pretty clear Poyer wants his contract to be looked at next by the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane.

The idea from Bush that Poyer has taken “team-friendly deals” could be debated–but what it more indicates is that he wants to cash in on his next contract. Buffalo might have to pay up.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

