UPDATE ~ Half of county’s 911 lines restored following major outage on Thursday

LIVERMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one semi truck in northern Colorado could not withstand the strong wind gusts on Sunday. Livermore Fire Protection District responded to U.S. 287 at around 8 a.m. when a semi rolled over near mile marker 377. Fire officials say no one was hurt, but fuel spilled and had to be contained. US287 at MM 377 scene is now clear. The road is open, continue to use caution due to high winds thanks @CSP_Larimer for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/ukdqJfn445 — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) April 10, 2022 The roadway was reopened a few hours later at around noon. We could see 40 mph gusts in the Denver metro area, 60 mph gust across the higher terrain and 50 mph gusts on the Eastern Plains.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO