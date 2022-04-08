ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

UPDATE ~ Half of county’s 911 lines restored following major outage on Thursday

By Pagevalleynews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLURAY, April 8 — Following a “major 911 outage” reported Thursday afternoon, “half of the 911 lines that run to Page County are now operational,” according to an update from Danielle Rhinehart, the director of the Page County...

