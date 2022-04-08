ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck doctor destined to deliver family’s babies

By Jody Kerzman
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have family traditions that we hold close to our hearts. Maybe it’s special birthday meal or a favorite vacation spot. For one Bismarck family, the family tradition extends into the doctors they choose. Their story will make you smile; it is the...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Slush Run To Celebrate A Beloved Teacher And Friend

Whatever your plans were for this Saturday morning, reschedule it, and spend time celebrating a truly wonderful soul. There is nothing more special in life than remembering someone who inspired you, who lifted you up when needed the most. It's pretty special when you can look back and think about a teacher who radiated personality, an individual who cared deeply for their students, past, and present. This Saturday morning at Sertoma Community Center the life of Jody Olheismer will be celebrated by those that had the privilege of working alongside her at Bismarck High School, family members, students who have graduated, and who have become teachers themselves, even those that have never met her.
BISMARCK, ND
WBKO

Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait. Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
Tracey Folly

Woman demands grandchild from teen daughter: 'I don't care who the father is'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, I had a friend whose mother wanted a grandchild. My friend was only eighteen. While many eighteen-year-old women have children, I don't know how many of those young women feel pressured into becoming parents by their own mothers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Hospital#Kfyr#Krafts
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was Aghast When She Found out We’re Related To An Outlaw

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me by my grandmother; used with permission. My grandmother was a child bride at 16 years old. She had 11 children but sadly one would pass away in infancy. She was a very devoutly religious lady and decided one afternoon that she would go to a genealogy center and find out more about our family history. Her original goal was to learn if other young children had passed away in infancy. What she would learn would turn her world upside down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
People

Endangered Amur Tiger Gives Birth to Triplets at North Dakota Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
MINOT, ND
StaceyNHerrera

Pregnant woman refuses to eat boyfriend's mother's food

Pregnancy can be a challenging time for both would-be-parents. But the physical and emotional toll of maternal prenatal stress can also present challenges for the baby. A 2019 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) found that approximately 30% of pregnant women report psychosocial stress, which may increase the risk of preterm birth. The study also noted that perceived social support might contribute to the reduction of prenatal stress.
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
Countrymom

Her Husband Left Her Right After Church

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. It started just like any other Sunday. My friend, her five children, and her husband walked into our church holding hands and smiling at one another. They sat down in the third row and the children sat quietly beside them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy