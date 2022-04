AUGUSTA, Ga. – They move the little, ceramic elfin guy around the store. It’s a game played by the folks working in the quaintly named “Golf Shop’’ at Augusta National Golf Club. (The Golf Shop is bigger than the Garden Center at Home Depot.) If you want a “Gallery Guard Gnome’’ you better be willing to look for him. Consider that quest the patrons’ version of trying to read a Masters green.

