Closed for the Holiday - April 15, 2022

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather starts to turn for the better, there will also be more road work in Steuben County that will last for several weeks. The bridge over Troups Creek tributary on Old State Road in the Town of Troupsburg will be closed beginning April 4. The road will be closed between State Route 36 and County Route 83 (Log Road) to replace the deck with new concrete deck slabs. Steuben County said there will be no detour, and the work should last about four weeks.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO