Closed for the Holiday - April 15, 2022

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather starts to turn for the better, there will also be more road work in Steuben County that will last for several weeks. The bridge over Troups Creek tributary on Old State Road in the Town of Troupsburg will be closed beginning April 4. The road will be closed between State Route 36 and County Route 83 (Log Road) to replace the deck with new concrete deck slabs. Steuben County said there will be no detour, and the work should last about four weeks.
Sedgwick County plans to close its COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the former downtown library and end mass testing at 4115 E. Harry by the end of April as the virus appears to be abating in the community. Two months after a brutal January spike that saw a pandemic-high 294...
(WTNH) – If gas prices have you down, the state is now offering up free bus rides. Starting April 1, you can now go anywhere the bus travels to without having to pay a dime. It’s all part of the new gas tax holiday law. Transportation leaders are hoping it does a couple of things […]
An intersection of U.S. 321 in Gaston County will be closed for a month starting April 4 due to replacement of a pipe. The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close a section of U.S. 321 at the intersection with Radio Street starting April 4. The left turn lane...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One CVS location in Terre Haute was listed among 300 stores closing in the spring of 2022. “To most effectively serve our customers and deploy our colleagues to where they are most needed in the community, our pharmacy at 905 Poplar Street is closing on Friday, April 1,” a CVS representative told MyWabashValley.com.
