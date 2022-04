If you had the power to change the course of time, what would the world look like in its wake? That’s the initial idea that centers around Flashpoint, the 2011 DC crossover that will partially be adapted in next year’s The Flash film. Despite the event series occurring a little over a decade ago, its impact is still remembered today for its wild reimagining of the DC pantheon, as well as completely altering the course for the DC Universe through The New 52 relaunch. It’s an impactful storyline that’s about as complex as a Charlie Kelly whiteboard, so now’s a better time than ever to look back at Flashpoint and speculate on what it could mean for the future in the DC Extended Universe.

COMICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO