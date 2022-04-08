ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Selling your home on your timeline

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times when the words “fast” and “selling your home” just don’t mesh. The process...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Reasons a Home Isn't Selling in a Seller's Market

Even in a hot seller’s market, properties can go for months without offers. If your home’s features stand out in a bad way, it could be a turnoff for buyers. Move-in ready homes are always a plus, unless buyers have the cash and energy for renovating. You’re reading...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Retiring? Here are 4 Signs You Should Sell Your Home First

Will staying in your property derail your retirement security?. Retirement is a time of major life changes. In some cases, it makes sense to sell your home when retiring. Selling could be smart if doing so could shore up your finances. If you're retiring from your job, you need to...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upward Home Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KOKI FOX 23

Clark’s Unusual Tip if You Need To Buy a New Car Right Now

Times are tough for folks who need to buy a vehicle right now. The market for both new and used cars continues to be volatile because of supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not for the faint of heart if you're thinking about buying a vehicle right now,...
BUYING CARS
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Macy’s: Consumers Could Choose Vacations Over Shopping

According to department store chain Macy’s — as reported by CNBC Thursday (April 7) — that’s a question some consumers may be asking themselves this year as inflation puts pressure on low-to-middle income consumers. “The biggest challenge that we’ve had in terms of thinking about managing...
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

Best bed frame

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Several things contribute to a good night’s sleep: mattress quality, sheet quality and perhaps most important, bed frame quality. A good bed frame holds your mattress in place while supporting it. The best bed frames are made from high-quality wood or metal and do not squeak or move while you are in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
NBC4 Columbus

Best bathroom fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A bathroom fan is an essential feature for bathrooms of all sizes. Without one, the high moisture levels in your bathroom may lead to problems like damaged wood, paint and plaster, the formation of mold and even lung issues if the quality of air suffers. A bathroom fan regulates humidity to keep your bathroom clean and free from moisture damage.
HOME & GARDEN
FOXBusiness

Wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco recalled after woman crushed to death

Nearly 130,000 wall beds that were on the market for about eight years are being recalled after one fell on a 79-year-old woman in 2018 and killed her, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Bestar and the CPSC jointly announced the recall of 129,000 Bestar Wall Beds...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy