Souvenirs: A tribute to John Prine

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus said you can’t step in the same river twice. If he were alive today and had an eye for design, he would probably say the same about Vicente Wolf’s Manhattan loft. Ever since the 1980s, when the interior designer acquired and combined two units in a 1928 brick factory building in Hell’s Kitchen, the gestalt has been the same: white walls and a white-painted floor; explosions of greenery cheered on by a dozen huge windows (“Here, no plant dies,” he says); and furniture and decorative objects that he designed or retrieved from the four corners of the earth. (Wolf is a notoriously adventurous traveler. While other people were skiing or enjoying beach vacations this winter, he was in Sudan.)

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 18 DAYS AGO