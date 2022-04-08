Navigating the economy on a fixed income

The recent market correction has hit high yield fixed income as well, creating bargain opportunities. At the time of this writing stock markets are in a correction due to a host of pressures and fears, such as inflation, rising interest rates and the uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. While the war certainly weighs on investor's minds (we acknowledge the great human tragedy but will put this aside for this article about investing) it is inflation and interest rates which are more important to the markets. The 10-year Treasury yield is now at 2.11%, the highest since June 2019, see chart below. Inflation and oil prices have been moving ever higher, and markets are waiting to see if inflation falls back to a more manageable ongoing number, even if higher than in the past.

