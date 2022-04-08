ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Navigating the economy on a fixed income

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery single one of us is feeling the pinch of the record-setting inflation that’s hitting our economy....

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Higher-income Americans are getting nervous about the economy

Even though they're still flush with cash from the booming market, wealthier people are increasingly worried about the economy, especially inflation. What's happening: In March, consumer confidence dropped 7.2% for those earning more than $100,000 — a much larger dip than for those earning less than $50,000, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index.
WASHINGTON, DC
KFOX 14

Financial advisor offers money-saving tips for retirees on fixed income

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The growing concerns of inflation continue, and the expensive prices of goods are posing a threat to El Paso area retirees. Almost everyone is doing what they can to save money but for those retirees who are on fixed incomes, the rise in finances is getting harder to juggle every single day.
EL PASO, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Fixed Income Investments

Fixed income investments generate a regular, predictable stream of revenue through interest or dividend payments, and can help diversity a portfolio. Fixed income investments preserve capital, usually have lower risk than stocks because they are less influenced by market ups and downs and geopolitical events and, in some cases, they provide tax exemptions.
INCOME TAX
Bloomberg

This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark for government and corporate debt total returns, has fallen 11% from a high in January 2021. That’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Seekingalpha.com

The Current Attractive Opportunity In High Yield Fixed Income

The recent market correction has hit high yield fixed income as well, creating bargain opportunities. At the time of this writing stock markets are in a correction due to a host of pressures and fears, such as inflation, rising interest rates and the uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. While the war certainly weighs on investor's minds (we acknowledge the great human tragedy but will put this aside for this article about investing) it is inflation and interest rates which are more important to the markets. The 10-year Treasury yield is now at 2.11%, the highest since June 2019, see chart below. Inflation and oil prices have been moving ever higher, and markets are waiting to see if inflation falls back to a more manageable ongoing number, even if higher than in the past.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Income#Inflation#Retirement
Business Insider

The Fed's fight against inflation won't trigger a recession but it likely means 'breaking the back' on economic growth, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

"That doesn't mean recession, it just means growth expectations are going to come down," Wilson said.The strategist also said that long-term bonds are an attractive investment in the current landscape. As the Fed gears up for a cycle of interest rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation, economic growth...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

When will interest rates on savings accounts finally go up?

U.S. consumers have begun to feel reverberations from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike earlier this month in some areas of their lives, but not in others. Unfortunately for those consumers, it’s all the wrong places — their savings accounts haven’t budged. Mortgage rates jumped immediately...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Is a recession in the cards?

If a recession is coming soon, the stock market doesn’t seem to be alerting us to that right now. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell didn’t seem to think so either as he announced an interest rate hike Wednesday and took reporters’ questions. Powell explained what the Federal...
BUSINESS
Fortune

UBS predicts inflation has peaked, but warns that March’s consumer price index will still be really nasty

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Wednesday, UBS warned investors that the March inflation read, set to come out on April 12, will likely be pretty ugly. That’s saying something considering the consumer price index (CPI) already hit a four-decade high in February.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
Complex

U.S. Recession Coming in Late 2023, Deutsche Bank Predicts

Deutsche Bank is forecasting that the U.S. will see a recession in late 2023, with the financial institution now being reported as the first major bank to make such a prediction. Deutsche Bank economists, per a report from CNN Business, said this week that they can “no longer see” the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Can You Get Rich by Investing in Crypto Alone?

Building wealth is possible through cryptocurrency -- but so is losing a lot of money. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and timing investments is difficult. There's potential to make a lot of money, but it's also likely you could lose your investment. Time-tested strategies are more predictable. There are plenty of stories...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy