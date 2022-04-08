ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Accused drunk driver slams car into house in Morganville, NJ

By Jen Ursillo
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARLBORO — A woman, who police said was drunk, has been arrested after crashing her car into a house early Friday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police received a 911 call from...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Two arrested after drunk driver hits other drunk driver

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for DWI after a crash that occurred on Saturday, March 12. Bryon Michael Lucio, 21, and Marco Antonio Perez, 34, were both arrested for DWI, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department. At 2:20 a.m., police responded to an accident at the 3800 block of N. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
PATCHOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Accidents
Marlboro Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Morganville, NJ
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Windflower Court
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

Man was drunk when he crashed and killed a friend in NJ last summer

SOUTHAMPTON — A 21-year-old New York man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a friend while driving impaired last summer in this township. Burlington County prosecutors have announced that Anthony Lorenz, of Ossining, admitted causing the death of a friend, Ray Song, 21, also of Ossining, on July 3. Lorenz crashed into a guard rail, tree stump and utility pole, police said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Narcity

Ontario Drunk Driver Was Caught With A Liquor Bottle & 2 Kids In The Car (VIDEO)

York Regional Police arrested a woman last week with a bottle of vodka and two young children in her car after someone tipped off the police about a possible impaired driver. The woman was located by police near Lewis Drive and Park Avenue in Newmarket on March 17 after a 911 caller reported seeing her "stumbling around and then getting into the vehicle" with an unknown drink in hand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy