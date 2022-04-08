ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic aid package derailed

By David Lerman, Aidan Quigley
Roll Call Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $10 billion aid package for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics fell victim to...

rollcall.com

Roll Call Online

Odds dimming for quick passage of $10B virus aid package

The week is still young. But prospects for getting a bipartisan supplemental aid package for pandemic response efforts to President Joe Biden's desk before a two-week recess seem increasingly remote. Without a deal on amendments Republicans want to offer, the Senate on Tuesday rejected a procedural motion needed to begin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Senate reaches deal on $10 billion in COVID-19 spending

Senate negotiators on Monday released text of their deal to provide $10 billion in supplemental funding to the Department of Health and Human Services for the government’s ongoing COVID-19 response. The package, which unlike an earlier agreement does not include any international aid, is fully offset by repurposing $10...
CONGRESS & COURTS
