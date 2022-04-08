ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yung Lean (feat. FKA twigs), 'Bliss'

By Reanna Cruz
kaxe.org
 2 days ago

Yung Lean has never been afraid to experiment. You don't become a widely-acknowledged trailblazer of what's come to be known as "cloud rap" by playing it safe, but "Bliss" finds him taking on a new genre he's barely touched before: post-punk. Perhaps in making a...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
Complex

Yung Lean Releases ‘Stardust’ Mixtape f/ FKA twigs and Skrillex

Yung Lean has dropped his new mixtape Stardust, which features a number of high-profile collaborations. Featuring appearances from FKA twigs, fellow Swedish rapper Ant Wan, and Lean’s Drain Gang collaborators Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k, Stardust sees the artist continue to experiment. On the production side of things he’s tapped in with Skrillex, Jack Donaghue of Salem, and his usual roster of producers including Whitearmor, Woesum, and Ssaliva.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Yung Lean
Person
Ian Curtis
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joy Division#Swedish#Isyung Lean#Starz#Npr
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Zola Jesus – “Lost”

Nika Roza Danilova has announced a new Zola Jesus album — her first in five years. It’s called Arkhon, and it’s out in May. Arkhon arose following a period plagued by some degree of writers’ block. Danilova, who always crafted her work alone, found she needed to change it up and reached out to some collaborators. She ended up working with producer Randall Dunn, who has worked with Sunn O))) and on Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Mandy score, as well as drummer/percussionist Matt Chamberlain.
MUSIC
In Style

Karen Elson Just Dropped a Music Video for Her Song "Green" — and, Yes, It Includes Snakes

Although her third full-length album drops on April 29, Karen Elson is already giving us hints that GREEN is going to be a hit. The singer-songwriter — and yes, legendary model — just released a music video for its title track, which seems to combine all the things we know and love her for: soothing vocals, stunning visuals, romantic lyrics, and, of course, a fashion twist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Syd – “CYBAH” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

Syd has announced the follow-up to her 2017 debut album, Fin. Broken Hearts Club will drop next month and features three already-released singles: “Missing Out,” “Right Track” featuring Smino and “Fast Car.” Broken Hearts Club is performed, co-written, and co-produced by Syd and features additional collaborations with Kehlani and Lucky Daye and additional production from Troy Taylor, G Koop, and Darkchild. Today, we’re getting to hear the track with Lucky Daye, “CYBAH,” which also has a music video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Röyksopp – “Breathe” (Feat. Astrid S)

The last traditional album Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp released was 2014’s The Inevitable End, which they called their “goodbye to the traditional album format.” Now, the duo are preparing to release Profound Mysteries, a 10-song collection that, per a press release, is “an expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project.” We’ve already shared four songs that will appear on Profound Mysteries: “This Time, This Place” featuring Beki Mari, “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” and a Alison Goldfrapp collab “Impossible.” Now, Röyksopp have shared another track. On “Breathe,” Röyksopp team up with Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid S.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Vance Joy Plays Matchmaker in Video for New Single ‘Clarity’

Click here to read the full article. Vance Joy has shared a new single, “Clarity,” along with a quirky music video directed by Agueda Sfer. The song was written with Joel Little — who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde — and will appear on the singer-songwriter’s third album, In Our Own Sweet Time, out June 10. “When the road began to crumble in front of my eyes/There was only one person I wanted to find,” Joy croons on the pop-infused track. “It was you, it was you, it was you.” “It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Joy explained...
MUSIC
Complex

Summer Walker Joins NO1-NOAH on New Song “Bonjour”

NO1-NOAH has dropped off his newest song “Bonjour,” with a feature from Summer Walker. The collaborative track is the first from singer and songwriter NOAH’s upcoming EP, You Should Come Over, which is slated for an April 22 release via Ghetto Earth Records and Interscope Records. The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy