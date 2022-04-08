JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (4/8/22) Jim Millice Iowa Firefighter of the Year

For years, one of the hottest debates during each Iowa Legislative session is what a new Iowa Bottle Bill would look like. And each year, the topic goes by the wayside as Iowans see fewer places to return their empties. But there are signs that 2022 could be different. While there are still two versions of a bottle bill in the Iowa Legislature, according to CBS2, some officials say that they're hopeful a compromise and a new bill could happen by the end of the session.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO