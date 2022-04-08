David Curtis Riddle, horse enthusiast

Patricia S. Chellew, affectionately known as “Pat,” 74, of Middletown, and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Potman and Emma J. (Harris) Swartz. After graduating from North Penn High School, Pat attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. After teaching for many years, she continued at Wilmington College, where she earned her master’s degree in education. Pat made her career as an elementary school teacher with the Colonial School District. She taught for 28 years and spent the majority of her career mostly as a fifth-grade teacher at Colwyck Elementary School.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO