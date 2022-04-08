ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Curtis Riddle, horse enthusiast

David Curtis Riddle passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, March 27, 2022. David was born on Sept. 10, 1962, in Lewes. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, and will be greatly missed....

Cape Gazette

Gail S. Muncey, cherished family, friends

Gail S. Muncey, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home. Gail was born July 26, 1944, in Manchester, Conn., to William Rider and Lorraine (Emrick) Rider. She married John Muncey in 1960, and they lived in Lincoln for over 50 years. She worked in food service for the Milford School District from 1976-2006. She enjoyed genealogy, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and treasured friend who will be dearly missed.
Cape Gazette

Dennis Edward Crowley, loved by many

Dennis Edward Crowley, 72, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Wilmington, son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Kern) Crowley. Dennis grew up in Claymont attending Mount Pleasant High School. An excellent student, Dennis became the first...
Cape Gazette

Barnette C. Goldberg, devoted husband, father

Barnette C. Goldberg, better known as “Barney,” passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. Barney was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Frances Rosenberg Goldberg. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Rochelle; as well as his in-laws, Davis and Catherine Carlisle.
Cape Gazette

Joseph Emil Brunetto, great handyman

Joseph Emil Brunetto, 56, of Millsboro, formerly of Bergen County, N.J., passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, with his family by his side. Joe was born May 11, 1965, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Robert Sr. and Patricia Kusala Brunetto. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a nephew, Kurtis.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, enjoyed gardening

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, 71, of Milford, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (Hitchens) Swolensky. She was a pharmacy tech at Walmart. She also owned a rental property and delivered the News Journal....
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard L. Scott, Navy veteran

Richard “Scotty” L. Scott, 82, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Monday, April 4, 2022. Richard was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Dover, to the late Walter L. Scott and Dorothy (Lavere) Scott. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 47 years with Local 542 of Wilmington. Richard was a veteran, serving his country in the Navy.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald P. Daffner Jr., generous soul

Gerald P. Daffner Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Gerald was born June 8, 1956, to Rose Marie Daffner and Gerald P. Daffner Sr. at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland. He is survived by his mother, Rose and her husband Richard E. Belote; his sister, Linda Abbott; his brothers, Michael Lee Daffner and wife Mickey, and David Matthews and wife Robin.
Cape Gazette

Lester Thomas Kelley, proud Navy veteran

Lester "Dutch" Thomas Kelley, 95, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Harmony, Md., son of the late Francis E. "Frank” and Jenny (Marshall) Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S....
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Anne Kelly Crossed, loved by many

Kathleen "Kay” Anne Kelly Crossed, 85, of Lewes, and previously Bowie, Md. and Elmira, N.Y., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born March 16, 1937, in Elmira, daughter of the late Francis and Anastasia (Tormey) Kelly. It is a miracle she survived, weighing only 2.5 pounds back in 1937!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beverley Feild Clement, woman of faith

Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro. Beverley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph; and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) and Robert Beverley Feild. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverley taught public...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Arvella Coriell Sirman, loved her family

Arvella “Buddy” Coriell Sirman, 96, peacefully left her family and friends Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to go home and meet all her loved ones in heaven. She was born April 10, 1925, in Carlton, Ore., to Charles Elmer Coriell and Edna Pearl Johnson Coriell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Linwood J. Sirman; and a grandson, Tyler Givans.
Cape Gazette

Gerald W. Gagnon, loved to fish

Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as well as many of their cousins. Jerry had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruthann Donges, devoted mother, grandmother

Ruthann Donges, 60, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Preston and Martha Hitchens. Ruthann enjoyed a 30-year career as an analyst for M & T Bank in Millsboro. She was also...
Cape Gazette

Denis A. Mumford, owned Mumford Seal Coating

Denis A. Mumford, 70, of Georgetown, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Milford, to the late Preston J. Mumford, and his mother Dorothy Hall Mumford, who survives him. Denis was the proud business owner of Mumford Seal Coating, which he maintained and operated for over 30 years.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Norma R. Adams, dedicated volunteer

Norma R. Adams, 93, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was born May 3, 1928, in Laurel, daughter of the late Clarence S. and Beatrice S. Riggin. After spending her early years in Laurel, the family moved to Wilmington. There, Norma graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and went to work for a local doctor. She and Wesley married in 1950 and in time welcomed their son, Richard, into the family.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Patricia S. Chellew, cherished her family

Patricia S. Chellew, affectionately known as “Pat,” 74, of Middletown, and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Potman and Emma J. (Harris) Swartz. After graduating from North Penn High School, Pat attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. After teaching for many years, she continued at Wilmington College, where she earned her master’s degree in education. Pat made her career as an elementary school teacher with the Colonial School District. She taught for 28 years and spent the majority of her career mostly as a fifth-grade teacher at Colwyck Elementary School.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Richard D. McFetridge, enjoyed the beach

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Richard D. McFetridge left this earth for a heavenly rest surrounded by love. Richard was born in 1959, to the late George and Florence McFetridge, and was raised in Malvern, Pa. He attended Great Valley High School, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from West Chester...
Cape Gazette

Regina L. Vitella, life of the party

Regina L. (Wellet) Vitella, 82, of Milton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1940, in Hillside, N.J., daughter of the late William and Mary Wellet. A registered nurse for 40 years, Regina was a wonderful...
Cape Gazette

Gerald Scardaville, Anheuser Busch retiree

On April 3, 2022, Gerald Scardaville died at home surrounded by his family. Gerald was 85 years old, born in Newark, NJ. He was one of four children. He met the love of his life, Helen, on a blind date. They married and spent 64 wonderful years together. He missed her terribly when she passed away, just two months prior to his passing.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

George F. Hardesty Jr., retired postmaster

George F. “Mr. Sonny” Hardesty Jr., 90, of Bridgeville, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Dover, son of the late George Sr. and Lottye (Hill) Hardesty. Mr. Hardesty began working for the family funeral home at the age...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

