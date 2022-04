The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim released outfielder and four-time All-Star Justin Upton on Friday. The 34-year-old Upton was designated for assignment last week but went unclaimed. Any team to have claimed Upton would've been on the hook to pay the $28 million owed to him this season. Upton is in the final season of a five-year, $106 million deal signed in 2018.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO