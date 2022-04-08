ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fact check: Wisconsin school district debunks claim that it has a 'furry protocol'

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: A Wisconsin school district has a 'furry protocol'

Claims that public schools have been formally accommodating the needs of "furries" – people who have an interest in or dress up as anthropomorphic animal characters – have again emerged on social media.

"No child is a CAT or DOG!! Just stop! Get them mental health help, but stop enabling them," reads the caption of a March 31 Facebook post .

The post, which garnered more than 2,000 interactions within a week, features an image of what appears to be a presentation at a meeting. Duke Pesta , an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, is seated in front of the slide.

The slide is titled, "Waunakee, WI School District, Furry Protocol." A quote, purportedly from a student's unnamed grandparent, is shown under the title.

"The Furries get to choose whether they want to speak in class or not. They can choose not to run or participate in gym class, and are permitted instead to sit at the feet of their teacher while licking their 'paws,'" reads an excerpt from the quote.

The claim has circulated on both Facebook and Twitter . But the Waunakee Community School District has no such protocol, according to the district administrator, and multiple independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the claim .

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the post for comment. Twitter user @ZXsaturn acknowledged the claim had been debunked.

Wisconsin school district denies existence of furry protocol

Randy Guttenberg, the Waunakee Community School District administrator, referred to the claim as "misinformation" in an email to USA TODAY.

"The Waunakee Community School District does not have protocols for furries, nor do we allow disruptions in our school and classrooms," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJm9h_0f3dTyEs00
People dressed as "furries" walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin on April 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

A version of the claim was aired on a March 17 episode of the "Dr. Duke Show ," which Pesta hosts. His guest, conservative radio commentator Vicki McKenna , said she had personally received an email from the purported grandparent who made the furry protocol claim.

USA TODAY could not locate the original photo of Pesta shown in the Facebook post. However, as Reuters reported , Pesta is pictured in a similar room in a March 30 Facebook post from a Wisconsin state legislator who was also present.

The caption suggests the picture was taken at a panel meeting in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the previous night. Pesta is also shown presenting the slide in what appears to be a different venue in a video uploaded to YouTube on April 2 .

Fact check: Students were not sent home with 'List of Privileges' letter, Delaware school district says

USA TODAY reached out to Pesta and McKenna for comment. USA TODAY has previously debunked a false claim that a Michigan public school provided litter boxes for students who identify as cats .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a Wisconsin school district has a "furry protocol." The source of the claim is a radio commentator who said she received the information from an unnamed source in an email. The Waunakee Community School District said it has no such protocol.

Comments / 27

Keelan Gonzales-Perez
2d ago

I asked both my kids if they have furries in their schools (elementary and jr high) they both said yes, my daughter said she walks down the halls and they hiss at her... so odd.

Reply(4)
13
Julie
1d ago

Trying to debunk something like this is simply damage control. Schools do allow furrys, administration tells parents there is no such thing but kids say it does happen in schools. Kids may not be dressed up in costume but they are allowed to act like an animal. Don’t let this article steer you from the truth.

Reply(4)
9
CLOUR
1d ago

it's going on here!!...kids are told they can be Whatever they want.. boys can be girls...girls can be boys...or an Animal!...Sick...

Reply
5
