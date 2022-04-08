ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on Business 2022: Star Roofing Passing quality and insight onto satisfied customers for 25 years

By Cheyenne Wallace
 2 days ago
COLONIE — After 25 years in business, Star Roofing is looking forward to growing and still believes that treating customers like the only customer is important.

Star Roofing is a family owned and operated full service roofing contractor located in Colonie. The main points of business for Star are residential, commercial and industrial roofs in a 75-mile circle of Albany. Their speciality is re-roofing existing buildings, but they do selective repairs if it makes sense to do so.

“We repair roofs that are repairable,” Peter Wall, part owner, said. “Our resources are spent on re-roofing rather than chasing leaks.”

The industry has faced a lot of setbacks due to the pandemic and continues to see setbacks because of other worldly issues. Star Roofing has seen issues ranging from supply chain issues, to fuel costs, the overall cost of oil as most roofing products are petroleum based, and the cost of trucking. One thing has stayed the same for Star Roofing: giving the most value to their customers while still remaining affordable.

Star Roofing has already been told by their suppliers and distributors that for the month of April alone, there will be an eight to ten percent increase in the cost of materials. Wall ensures that the business is trying to purchase the right materials at the right price. The business wants their customers to get great value from their roofs and Star Roofing is trying to find similar high-quality materials at prices that allow projects to be affordable.

“We’ve faced challenges we’ve never had to face before,” Wall said. “We’re trying to purchase right and select the right products. We want to give the customer the best value without going to inferior products.”

Roofing has changed considerably over the last couple decades. Before, a roof would be the top third or fourth expense to incur when restoring a house, now it’s number one. The increase is due to the cost of materials increasing by 300 percent since 2005. This high value cost only pushes Star Roofing to have the best service in the market through re-roofing and further servicing the roof after sale.

Wall is also looking forward to the younger generation soon to take over Star Roofing. Placido Fidele recently retired and sold his share of the business to his son, Michael Fidele. Michael is now a full partner of Star Business after working there for about 20 years.

“We’re passing the business on generationally and internally,” Wall said.

Star Roofing is ready for the future and to continue growing at a steady rate. With more and more customers being more selective about their roofer, Star Roofing believes that the service after the sale sets them apart. Their main goal is to treat every customer in the way that anyone wants to be treated; like they’re the only customer.

“We like to think that we’re the best in the market of servicing people after the sale,” Wall said.

Value, service and respect make all the difference.

