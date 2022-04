DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms, the world’s largest vertical indoor farm facility based in Southside, is looking to hire more than 100 people during a two-day hiring event in Danville this week. The event is being held at the Institute of Advanced Learning on Slayton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March […]

DANVILLE, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO