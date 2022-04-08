ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Watson gives fans an inside look into luxurious Seychelles getaway as she celebrates husband James Dunmore's 33rd birthday

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She's been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday to the Seychelles.

And Lucy Watson gave fans another inside look from her getaway with husband James Dunmore on Thursday - as she wished him a happy 33rd birthday.

The 30-year-old posted a slew of snaps to her 1.2million Instagram followers, including a shot of the pair having a dip in the sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcGKV_0f3dToeq00
Holiday: Lucy Watson gave fans an inside look into her luxe Seychelles holiday on Thursday as she celebrated her husband James Dunmore's 33rd birthday 

James and Lucy showed off their toned silhouettes in the post, as they turned their backs from the camera and looked out to the water.

The Made In Chelsea star donned a figure-hugging bikini as she stood next to her beau, who sported a pair of white swimming trunks.

Lucy put on a leggy display in another picture, wrapping herself in a towel as she shot the camera a gaze, with her brunette tresses in a beachy wet-look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMfsK_0f3dToeq00
Stunning: Lucy put on a leggy display in one picture, wrapping herself in a towel as she shot the camera a gaze, with her brunette tresses in a beachy wet-look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV0tD_0f3dToeq00
Hunk: James sported a pair of white swimming trunks on the beach, showing off his muscular frame

The couple also enjoyed a bike ride, with James showing off his muscular frame as he went shirtless for the activity.

He celebrated his 33nd birthday on Wednesday, with Lucy writing a sweet ode to him in the photo carousel, gushing: 'happy birthday @james_dunmore I feel very lucky to be here with you'

It seems they enjoyed a low-key celebration for the big day, with Lucy sharing a snap of a birthday cake in their hotel room, with Happy Birthday written in chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6UVe_0f3dToeq00
Day date: The couple also enjoyed a bike ride, as James went shirtless for the activity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLxd9_0f3dToeq00
Luxury resort: The married couple are enjoying a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island - keeping fans up to date on the holiday via their respective Instagrams

The sweet pic featured two swan shaped towels forming a love heart in the low-lit room.

The married couple are enjoying a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island - keeping fans up to date on the holiday via their respective Instagrams.

Lucy also shared some insights to her Story, revealing that they had enjoyed a couples massage together in the luxe hotel.

She wrote to her Story '#honeymoonfeels', as they continue the celebrations from the wedding back in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8Z8U_0f3dToeq00
Happy birthday! It seems they enjoyed a low-key celebration for the big day, with Lucy sharing a snap of a birthday cake in their hotel room, with Happy Birthday written in chocolate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4HSb_0f3dToeq00
Spa day: Lucy also shared some insights to her Story, revealing that they had enjoyed a couples massage together in the luxe hotel

