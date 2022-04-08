RiRi is a billionaire, Grammys were glamorous and TikTok to stream a musical! The teacup runneth over!

Rihanna might've reached the "do I have to get dressed?" stage of her pregnancy, but she seemingly found the perfect workaround with her latest outfit. On Friday night, the maternity style icon was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Couture Kids in West Hollywood wearing sexy pajamas that were still suitable for leaving the house. For the outing, Rih wore a pink and crystal-striped dress shirt with the bottom buttons undone, revealing not only her bump, but also a pair of drawstring white silk shorts below. For a touch of glam, she broke out a pair of sequined leg warmers that matched her sparkling silver handbag, and wore them with fluffy pink boudoir heels.
