ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solution for E.D.

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pills don’t address the real issue behind E.D. But the non-invasive procedure used at Pine...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

VA offers update on Wausau clinic plans

The Tomah VA Medical Center on Tuesday plans to shift locations for the organization’s Wausau clinic in mid- to late May, officials said Tuesday. The Wausau VA Clinic will move from 515 S. 32nd Ave. to a new location in the former ShopKo building, 1105 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild, transferring health care services and allowing for service expansion. That announcement was made in March 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WCNC

Oak Valley Medical E.D. Non-Invasive Treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease, these are all serious medical conditions that often result in one common symptom, Erectile Dysfunction. Andrew Rinehart from Oak Valley Medical Clinic joined the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MedicalXpress

Higher rates of chemical sedation among black psychiatric patients in emergency department point to inequities

Black patients presenting at Emergency Departments (EDs) across the country with psychiatric complaints are 63% more likely to be chemically sedated than their white counterparts. But researchers also found that, at hospitals that serve a high proportion Black patients, white patients were more likely to be chemically sedated for psychiatric complaints when compared to hospitals that predominantly serve white patients. The findings were published in Annals of Epidemiology by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered drug candidate raises insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Lund University have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Solution#Pine View Medical Clinic#E D Stop
Newberry Observer

Rotary donates to Free Medical Clinic

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry donated $2,100 to the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry during their March 18 meeting. During the presentation, John Glasgow, who serves on the board for the Free Medical Clinic and is a member of Rotary, thanked the club for the contribution. “There...
NEWBERRY, SC
MedicalXpress

New tool assesses patients' kidney disease-related knowledge

Many individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly those with early stages of the disease, those belonging to minority groups, and those whose primary language is not English, may not have adequate knowledge about their condition or be informed about their treatment options. In a study published in CJASN, researchers describe how they developed and tested a new instrument to measure CKD- and transplant-related knowledge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
New Haven Register

It’s Your Health: Non-narcotic solutions for those living with chronic pain

MIDDLETOWN — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50.2 million people live with chronic pain in the United States. Non-narcotic treatment options for chronic pain are essential as the country is battling an opioid epidemic. Narcotic medications initially intended to treat acute and severe pain in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
KGET 17

A non-invasive procedure to help decrease body fat

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Reveal Medical Aesthetics to learn about the latest body sculpting procedures that could help you achieve your summer body. From services like Coolsculpting, Sculptra, and Qwo, this medical spa has a range of techniques to help slim inches off your waist and improve the look of cellulite.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study reports racial disparities for gastrointestinal surgery

African-American adult patients are more likely than white patients to receive substandard gastrointestinal cancer surgery, according a large study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center. The findings are reported today in the journal JAMA Network Open. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light previously reported race disparities in the...
CANCER
FOX2now.com

So Natural Permanent Cosmetics offers Mother’s Day special

For over 30 years, So Natural Institute of Permanent Cosmetics has been making people happy by just enhancing their natural appearances with permanent makeup. Now you can make the women in your life happy with the 30% off of gift certificates $500 or more – it’s their Mother’s Day Special.
MAKEUP
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy