Twins: -1.5 (+135) Total: 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm going to side with the Twins getting in the win column on Sunday. The team was capable last season against left handed pitching, which they will see on Sunday with southpaw Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for the Mariners, hitting just under .250. That's not factoring in the addition of Carlos Correa, who hits .289 againt lefties.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO