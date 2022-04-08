Pearl River CC students can win a full scholarship for Fall 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) announced their new “ROAR with the BEST: Where YOU are the main character” theme for the 2022-23 school year .
As part of this launch, PRCC is holding a scholarship contest for the Fall 2022 semester. Any new or returning students planning on coming to PRCC Fall 2022 are invited to share their main character energy through a video or TiKTok.PRCC drops tuition pricing for Summer 2022
To be eligible to win, participants must use the hashtags #MainCharacter, #MainCharacterEnergy, #MainCharacterPRCC and tag PRCC’s official TikTok account @PRCC_Wildcats . They must also have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of the community college’s six county districts: Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion, and Pearl River.
Three lucky Wildcats will win. One student will earn a full scholarship for the fall semester and two more will receive half-price tuition in Fall 2022.
Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
