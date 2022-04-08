ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Pearl River CC students can win a full scholarship for Fall 2022

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEbBf_0f3dRl5500

POPLARVILLE, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) announced their new “ROAR with the BEST: Where YOU are the main character” theme for the 2022-23 school year .

As part of this launch, PRCC is holding a scholarship contest for the Fall 2022 semester. Any new or returning students planning on coming to PRCC Fall 2022 are invited to share their main character energy through a video or TiKTok.

PRCC drops tuition pricing for Summer 2022

To be eligible to win, participants must use the hashtags #MainCharacter, #MainCharacterEnergy, #MainCharacterPRCC and tag PRCC’s official TikTok account @PRCC_Wildcats . They must also have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of the community college’s six county districts: Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion, and Pearl River.

Three lucky Wildcats will win. One student will earn a full scholarship for the fall semester and two more will receive half-price tuition in Fall 2022.

Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MHSAA adding 7A class to athletics in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive unanimously approved adding a 7th classification for athletics. 7A will be added in the 2023-2024 season when the new realignment begins. All the classes will be based on enrollment. Top 24 biggest school be in 7A, the next 24 largest will be in 6A and so on.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poplarville, MS
Sports
Poplarville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Lamar, MS
City
Marion, MS
City
Poplarville, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies at UMMC after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man died after being shot on Sunday, March 13. Police said officers responded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson after a they were notified that the victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle. Police believe the shooting happened near Madison Street […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prcc#Maincharacter#Tiktok#The Community College
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County man sentenced for abusing three-month-old baby

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child abuse. According to the District Attorney’s office, Davion Minor entered an open plea for the abuse of a three-month-old baby. The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy