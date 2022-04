ROANOKE, Va. – If you are looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there are plenty of options in Downtown Roanoke. On Thursday, Corned Beef & Co. is offering Irish food specials, green bottled beer, & DJs. Their food specials include Irish Potato Soup, Corned Beef Sandwich, The Reuben, and The Corned Beef Platter. They will also have party hats and tons of green beads for all of their customers. If the weather permits, they will have a DJ on the rooftop and in the island bar.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO