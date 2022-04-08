High fashion from a local owner, Paper Dolls offers the latest spring and summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It may initially feel like a surprise that J. Crew, a brand known for its distinct sense of Americana, chose to team up with the-oh-so-British Liberty London for their first ever home collection. But Olympia Gayot, Head of Women’s Design at J. Crew, explains to Vogue that two have the common thread of embodying the “art of living.” And when dreaming about the use of their new collection—which includes sleep masks, bed sheets, crib sheets, napkin sets, and tablecloths—that’s exactly the ethos they wanted to convey: “[You can] bring the table pieces to a park picnic or into your backyard for hosting to create a really beautiful tablescape, use the crib sheets as a defining feature of a nursery, or refresh your own bedding for the season with something vibrant and bold,” explains Gayot.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO