The healing power of music was on full display as Nick Cave and Warren Ellis took the stage on Sunday night at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. It wasn’t so much about joy — although, of course, there was plenty of that to be found in the capacity crowd — but more so about cleansing. Some 3,000 fans walked into the 1930s Art Deco movie palace carrying various individual (and collective) weights on their shoulders, from dealing with the last two years of the pandemic to fears over the war in Ukraine, and yet, somehow, the loads seemed to lighten as the night progressed.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO