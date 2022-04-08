ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville police seek burglars who fled scene

By Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a couple of burglars who ran away the scene Friday.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Louisiana around 12:50 a.m. to investigate a business alarm. Officers were informed someone was still in the building and may be armed.

Officers said when they arrived, the front glass was shattered, but no suspects were located. There was another smashed window that suspects may have used to exit the building, APD said.

    Bugler Suspect (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)
    Getaway Car (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)
    Bugler Suspect (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

APD viewed the video surveillance and saw suspects on camera rummaging through the building, but are unsure what may have been stolen. Officers said it appeared the suspects fled before they arrived.

The suspects were both white males in a red getaway vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen, with black racing stripes down the hood according to officers.

Anyone that recognizes the suspects or vehicle are asked to call (828) 252-1110. Anyone that wants to share information anonymously can text TIP2APD to 847411 or the TIP2APD smartphone app.

