Howard County, MD

Easter-related events scheduled in Howard County, from egg hunts to bunny visits

By Katie V. Jones, Baltimore Sun
Howard County Times
 2 days ago

April 9:

Easter Egg Hunt: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane, Ellicott City. $15. Maryslandfarm.com Timed entry includes hunt, candy bag and photos with the Easter Bunny. Animal encounters with goats, lambs, chickens and calves. Bunny petting. Also April 10.

Spring Eggstravaganza: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Robinson Nature Center, 6692 Cedar Lane, Columbia. $7-$10. Egg hunts, bunnies, puppet show, crafts, games and an outdoor obstacle course.

Spring Egg Hunt: 10-11:30 a.m. Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 MD-97, Cooksville. $10-$15. 410-313-4843. Registration required. Egg hunt and take-home kit of crafts and prizes. If raining, eggs handed out via car-side pickup.

Egg Hunt Days: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ages 1 to 3 and 4 to 6. $8. Clark’s Elioak Farm, 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. 410-730-4049. Weekdays from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Eggstravaganza: 1 p.m., Granville Gude Lake House, 8300 Mulberry St., Laurel. Egg hunts for up to age 12 and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by the City of Laurel and Laurel Lions Club.

April 15:

Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Clark’s Ace Hardware, 10325 U.S. Route 40, Ellicott City. 410-465-9633. Kids can pick up a free mini Easter basket to find five hidden eggs in the store. April 16, too.

Easter Musical: 7:30 p.m. “Jesus, Messiah” will be performed at Harvester Baptist Church, 9605 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. 410-997-4992. Also on April 17 at 10:30 a.m.

April 16:

Green Eggs and Clams: 10-11 a.m. Piney Run Park, 30 Martz Road, Sykesville. $11. Meet at the Nature Center and hike to a secret field to find eggs.

Egg Hunt Fun Run: 10 a.m.-noon. Lake Elkhorn loop, 6800 Cradlerock, Columbia. Sponsored by Charm City Run.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For 2-year-olds to 5th graders. If it rains, the event will be drive-thru. Harvester Baptist Church, 9605 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. 410-997-4992.

Old Fashioned Egg Dying Party: 2:30-4 p.m. Arcade Art Studio, 8221 Main St. Second floor, Ellicott City. $25. Eat candy and dye eggs or collage eggs. Ages 4 and older. 301-943-8436.

April 17:

Easter Brunch: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alexandra’s American Fusion, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City. 410-480-2400 $46 for ages 13 and older. $22 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and under free. Made-to-order omelets. Macaroni and cheese station. Carving stations with carved leg of lamb, prime rib.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osP4E_0f3dPPgP00
A past Eggstravganza Easter egg hunt at Granville Gude Park in Laurel. (Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
