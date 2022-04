(KAKE) - The circumstances of a car collision that took the life of a Missouri woman yesterday morning remain under investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office. According to Lieutenant Benjamin Blick, at approximately 8:11 a.m. on April 9th, a Dodge truck and a Suzuki passenger car collided at the intersection of 85th Street N. and Ridge Road, west of Valley Center. The driver of the Suzuki, 48-year-old Catherine Granell of Strayville, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on 85th when she entered the intersection without stopping at a posted stop sign.

