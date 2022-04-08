ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which is a winding road along a cliff area, around 9:39 p.m.

Troopers say the victims were driving on the road when they somehow lost control and drove into oncoming traffic. The maneuver caused them to tumble down an embankment measuring about 100 feet tall.

The vehicle eventually landed upside down on its roof.

    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff's Office)
    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff's Office)
    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was airlifted to a local hospital with a severe back injury. The male driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is currently under investigation.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of the bystanders, Weber Fire District, Northview Fire District and the responding deputies,” officials say.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

