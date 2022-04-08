A Caregivers Workshop will be held tomorrow 4/9

Becoming a parent is life changing. And while many of us have the best intentions about the type of caretaker we want to be, the truth is that the transformation into parenthood can unearth complicated feelings that can lead to people displaying parenting behavior they swore they'd never exhibit. Particularly if there's some sort of trauma that has occurred in your past or even in your lineage. It's called intergenerational trauma—trauma that can be inherited and passed down to future generations. When a family member or ancestors who directly experienced a traumatic event such as colonialism, slavery, discrimination, abuse, poverty, or addiction, it becomes a part of your fabric and is called intergenerational trauma. But just because cycles can repeat themselves for centuries doesn't mean they have to continue.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO