Clear Creek County, CO

6 arrests, fentanyl recovered in busy week of crime

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says it has been a busy week of crime in the county.

The sheriff’s office outlined a variety of incidents Friday morning that took place this week, including the recovery of five stolen vehicles, two skid steers, and dozens of stolen plates, along with 30 or more boxes of ROYBI tools, multiple catalytic converters, firearms, and fentanyl pills.

Monday

The sheriff’s office said the Colorado State Patrol spotted a stolen truck with a trailer that was hauling two stolen Bobcat front steers on Monday. CSP, along with the Idaho Springs Police Department pursued two suspects. Eventually, they ditched the vehicle in the 100 block of Trail Creek Road and left the area on foot . Police said the suspects appeared to be armed so they called for backup from Clear Creek SWAT, Empire PD, Georgetown PD, Idaho Springs PD, and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect was captured after K-9’s and were deployed. The second suspect remained at-large, the sheriff’s office said.

Tuesday

  • The sheriff’s office said that deputies spotted a stolen vehicle on Tuesday and pursued it on Interstate 70. Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody.
  • The second suspect from Monday’s pursuit was captured and arrested after the owners of Phoenix Mine called dispatch to report a possible break-in, the sheriff’s office said.
  • An Idaho Springs police officer spotted a stolen vehicle leaving town and pursued the vehicle. Eventually, Empire PD, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and CSP joined in on the pursuit. The vehicle crashed near I-70 and C-470 and two suspects were arrested. The sheriff’s office said several ROYBI tools still in boxes, along with fentanyl pills, were recovered from inside the stolen vehicle.

Wednesday

The sheriff’s office said two stolen vehicles were spotted in a lot at 100 Center Ally on Wednesday. Deputies, along with Idaho Springs police officers arrested two suspects and recovered the vehicles. After a search warrant was obtained, a third suspect was arrested and dozens of stolen ROYBI tools, stolen licenses and fentanyl pills were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Friday

The sheriff’s office, along with Empire PD, Idaho Springs PD, and Clear Creek Fire Authority responded to a fire at Clear Creek Trailer Park at 257 E. Park Ave. Friday morning. Police said two trailers were destroyed along with one vehicle. Some animals also died in the fire.

“Thank you to the Clear Creek Emergency Communications Center for their hard work and keeping law enforcement and the community safe. Thank you to our law enforcement partners, both in and outside the county who provided assistances. Thank you to the Clear Creek Community for your continued support,” Undersheriff Bruce Snelling shared .

A total of six suspects were arrested during the week.

