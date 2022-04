DULUTH — The Minnesota Supreme Court has absolved the city of Duluth of wrongdoing in its handling of absentee ballots in the 2020 election. In a decision handed down Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that concluded the Minnesota Voters Alliance failed to show the city of Duluth — and a handful of other local government jurisdictions, including Ramsey and Olmsted counties — had made improper appointments to their absentee ballot boards.

