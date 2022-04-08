ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bile acid metabolites produced by gut bacteria suppress T17 cells

By Jordan Hindson
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between the gut microbiota and the host immune system in the context of the pathogenesis of inflammatory...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Medical School

Countering Gut Inflammation

Bile acids made by the liver have long been known for their critical role in helping to absorb the food we ingest. But, according to a series of new studies from Harvard Medical School, these fat- and vitamin-dissolving substances are also important players in gut immunity and inflammation because they regulate the activity of key immune cells linked to a range of inflammatory bowel conditions, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Toxin-producing yeast strains in the gut fuel inflammatory bowel disease

Individual Candida albicans yeast strains in the human gut are as different from each other as the humans that carry them, and some C. albicans strains may damage the gut of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a new study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings suggest a possible way to tailor treatments to individual patients in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: bile acids

Bile acids (BAs) are amphipathic steroid acids whose production and diversity depend on both host and microbial metabolism. These metabolites have emerged as biologically active signalling molecules that inform organs of nutrient availability. Their actions, through activation of the dedicated BA receptors FXR and TGR5, control the body's integrated physiological metabolic responses. Alterations in BA abundance or signalling are associated with metabolic diseases including obesity, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and atherosclerosis. Consequently, modulation of the BA pool could be a valid therapeutic approach, as demonstrated in preclinical and clinical models. Here we provide a historical summary of the discovery of BAs and their receptors, as well as a summary on the role of BA signalling in the control of energy homeostasis.
OBESITY
technologynetworks.com

"Nanotranslator" Enables Bacteria and Yeast To Communicate

Cells communicate with one another in the language of chemistry, but those from different kingdoms, such as bacteria and yeast, speak dialects virtually unintelligible to the other. By learning how microbes “talk,” researchers hope to one day manipulate their behavior to protect against disease, for example. Efforts like this are in their infancy, but in a new study in ACS’ Nano Letters, researchers describe the first system that enables two unrelated organisms to communicate.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Bacteria#Bile Acid#Gut Microbiota#Immune System#Iso Lca#Isolca#Ibd
Nature.com

Ifnar gene variants influence gut microbial production of palmitoleic acid and host immune responses to tuberculosis

Both host genetics and the gut microbiome have important effects on human health, yet how host genetics regulates gut bacteria and further determines disease susceptibility remains unclear. Here, we find that the gut microbiome pattern of participants with active tuberculosis is characterized by a reduction of core species found across healthy individuals, particularly Akkermansia muciniphila. Oral treatment of A. muciniphila or A. muciniphila-mediated palmitoleic acid strongly inhibits tuberculosis infection through epigenetic inhibition of tumour necrosis factor in mice infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis. We use three independent cohorts comprising 6,512 individuals and identify that the single-nucleotide polymorphism rs2257167 'G' allele of type I interferon receptor 1 (encoded by IFNAR1 in humans) contributes to stronger type I interferon signalling, impaired colonization and abundance of A. muciniphila, reduced palmitoleic acid production, higher levels of tumour necrosis factor, and more severe tuberculosis disease in humans and transgenic mice. Thus, host genetics are critical in modulating the structure and functions of gut microbiome and gut microbial metabolites, which further determine disease susceptibility.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

The bug-wing nanotechnology that beats bacteria

Insect wings have nanometre-sized structures that give them interesting properties – including being antibacterial. A team of Australian and Japanese researchers have figured out how to apply this property to plastic, paving the way for antibiotic-free antibacterial food containers. The research leans on a decade of bio-inspired research on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Camouflaging bacteria by wrapping with cell membranes

The error has not been corrected in the PDF or HTML versions of the Article. Institute of Molecular Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Oncogenes and Related Genes, Shanghai Institute of Cancer, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 200011, Shanghai, China. Zhenping Cao,Â Shanshan Cheng,Â Xinyue WangÂ &Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bile duct tuft cells regulate immune defences

The gallbladder and extrahepatic bile ducts regulate the excretion of bile produced by the liver into the small intestine after feeding, which is required for the digestion of lipids. The biliary tree is thus exposed to the intestinal microbiota and requires antimicrobial defences, but despite inflammation of the bile ducts being a common cause of human pathology, we know little about how these immune responses are regulated. Rare chemosensory epithelial cells known as tuft cells - which have been described in the small intestine and airways - are also found in the gallbladder and bile ducts. Two papers in Science Immunology describe a role for biliary tuft cells in innate immune responses to intestinal bacteria.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

How the gut communicates with the brain

How the 'second brain' – the enteric nervous system in our gut—communicates with our first brain has been one of the most challenging questions faced by enteric neuroscientists, until now. New research from Flinders University has discovered how specialized cells within the gut can communicate with both the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gut microbiome correlates of response and toxicity following anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy

Anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has led to unprecedented responses in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies. However, up to 60% of patients still experience disease relapse and up to 80% of patients experience CAR-mediated toxicities, such as cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome. We investigated the role of the intestinal microbiome on these outcomes in a multicenter study of patients with B cell lymphoma and leukemia. We found in a retrospective cohort (n"‰="‰228) that exposure to antibiotics, in particular piperacillin/tazobactam, meropenem and imipenem/cilastatin (P-I-M), in the 4 weeks before therapy was associated with worse survival and increased neurotoxicity. In stool samples from a prospective cohort of CAR T cell recipients (n"‰="‰48), the fecal microbiome was altered at baseline compared to healthy controls. Stool sample profiling by 16S ribosomal RNA and metagenomic shotgun sequencing revealed that clinical outcomes were associated with differences in specific bacterial taxa and metabolic pathways. Through both untargeted and hypothesis-driven analysis of 16S sequencing data, we identified species within the class Clostridia that were associated with day 100 complete response. We concluded that changes in the intestinal microbiome are associated with clinical outcomes after anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy in patients with B cell malignancies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gut-derived butyrate suppresses ocular surface inflammation

Dry eye is a common ocular inflammatory disorder characterized by tear film instability and reduced tear production. There is increasing evidence that homeostasis of the ocular surface is impacted by the intestinal microbiome. We are interested in investigating the potential role of microbially produced small molecules in mediating the interaction between the intestinal microbiota and the ocular surface. One such molecule is butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) produced by certain members of the gut microbiota through fermentation of dietary fiber. Here we show that SCFA transporter SLC5A8 is expressed in vivo in murine conjunctival and corneal epithelium. Pre-treatment of in vitro corneal epithelial cultures or bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDCs) with phenylbutyrate (PBA) reduces lipopolysaccharide-induced pro-inflammatory Tnf expression. Corneal epithelial cultures and BMDCs isolated from Slc5a8 knockout mice are unable to respond to PBA pre-treatment, suggesting that SLC5A8 is required for the protective effect of PBA. The treatment of mice undergoing desiccating stress (DS) with oral tributyrin, a prodrug form of butyrate, reduces inflammation at the ocular surface in vivo, and this effect partially requires SLC5A8. Finally, expression analysis on conjunctival tissue isolated from mice subjected to DS with and without tributyrin treatment revealed that treatment downregulated genes involved in Type I interferon signaling. Together these data support our hypothesis that SCFAs produced in the gut participate in the maintenance of ocular surface homeostasis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolomic profiling of adrenal function in asthma

Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) treatment is used to effectively manage moderate to severe asthma. Multiple studies have raised concerns over adrenal suppression with ICS use, with conflicting findings. A new study in Nature Medicine investigated this issue in individuals with prevalent asthma by using large-scale metabolomic profiling of plasma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combining CAR T cells effective in RRMM

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Most patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will have a response to anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. Nonetheless, the majority will have disease relapse within 18 months of treatment. Now, data from a phase II study demonstrate more-durable responses in patients infused with a combination of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CAR T cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On cell loss in Parkinson's disease, and the citations that followed

Writ large, Parkinson's disease (PD) is caused by the dysfunction and subsequent loss of several neuronal populations, notably dopamine neurons of the Substantia Nigra pars compacta (SNpc). Identifying the neurochemical and neuroanatomical identity of these neuronal populations-as well as the temporal order of their degeneration-is fundamental to understanding this disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy