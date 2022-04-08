ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

David Letterman thanks hospital following treatment for fall

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago

If David Letterman put together a Top 10 list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be number one.

The long-time host of The Late Show With David Letterman, who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the pavement, struck his head, and fell unconscious.

“The ambulance comes and picks me up. They take me and my son in the ambulance to the emergency room and they stitch me up, they X-rayed my head, they gave me a CT scan, they scrubbed me up,” Letterman, 74, says in the roughly one-minute long video posted to YouTube by Lifespan, the hospital’s parent company.

Someone brushed his teeth and he got some fresh clothes, he said.

He says the experience was scary at the time, but the staff put him at ease.

“So I can’t thank you enough for making time for me,” he concluded.

“So I have nothing but lovely things to say and think about with regard to the Rhode Island Hospital and the emergency department.”

