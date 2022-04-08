Expensive and Loud: the SLAB cars of Houston

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 flew over a crash Friday in north Houston in which a red sedan crashed into an 18-wheeler at the intersection of East Richey Road and Aldine Westfield. There’s no word on either driver of the vehicles involved. Multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles are...
HOUSTON – Get ready to have some fun Houstonians! The Houston Art Car Parade announced Thursday that rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will be this year’s grand marshal. The 35th annual Art Car Parade Weekend, which features over 250 cars and other entries, will be held from April 7-10. The Houston Art Car Parade is the world’s biggest celebration of art cars and the largest free public event in Houston.
Move over Phoenix Jones, there's a new MMA crime fighter in town. UFC welterweight Kevin Holland was one of three customers who rushed and took down a shooter inside the packed Ra Sushi restaurant in Highland Village on Monday night, according to Houston police, preventing what could have been a terrible tragedy.
Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck...
(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
I have yet to meet a Texan that doesn’t love Buc-ee's. If they say they don’t like it then they've probably never been there, or they're just trying to seem cool by going against the grain. While most of us have a casual love for Buc-ee's that usually...
The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
March 19 (Reuters) - Wildfires wiped out 86 homes and a majority of the small town of Carbon, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday, as four fires west of Dallas burned 54,000 acres (22,000 hectares) and killed a sheriff's deputy who was helping people flee. The four fires,...
